Atlee's AA22 to have Allu Arjun in multiple roles

CHENNAI: Following the massive success of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, Allu Arjun has joined hands with director Atlee for his next project, AA22xA6. The makers have announced that the film’s title poster will be unveiled at 11 am on April 8.
Backed by Sun Pictures, the film features Deepika Padukone as the female lead, with music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. The shoot of this project is currently progressing at a brisk pace.
The film is said to be made on a massive budget of Rs 700–800 crore, and is expected to be released as a two-part franchise.
The working title signifies Allu Arjun’s 22nd film and Atlee’s sixth as a director, bringing the two together for the first time.
The project is said to explore a parallel-universe theme, backed by extensive VFX work, with Allu Arjun likely to take on multiple roles a first in his career.
While Deepika Padukone has been officially announced, Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, and Janhvi Kapoor are reportedly in consideration for key roles, said media reports.
Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is also exploring another film with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action venture, expected to mark the director’s Telugu debut, will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander, with the script work currently nearing completion.