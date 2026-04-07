Atlee's AA22 to have Allu Arjun in multiple roles

The project is said to explore a parallel-universe theme, backed by extensive VFX work, with Allu Arjun likely to take on multiple roles a first in his career.

While Deepika Padukone has been officially announced, Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, and Janhvi Kapoor are reportedly in consideration for key roles, said media reports.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is also exploring another film with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action venture, expected to mark the director’s Telugu debut, will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander, with the script work currently nearing completion.