How many crores is Anirudh seeking for Allu Arjun's 23rd film?

CHENNAI: Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is said to have negotiated a remuneration of Rs 25 crore for composing music for actor Allu Arjun’s upcoming 23rd film, according to a report by Daily Thanthi.
The film will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, with Anirudh roped in as the music composer. If confirmed, the reported amount would place him among the highest-paid music composers in Indian cinema.
The project, which is yet to be titled, will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is expected to be mounted on a large scale and is planned as an action entertainer.
Shooting for the film is likely to begin in July, and reports said Anirudh is currently in Hyderabad working on the music along with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.