'Arulvaan' film review: This Arulnithi-starrer is a sincere tale about hope, courage and the pursuit of education

GV Prakash's soulful music complements these moments beautifully. The devotional track 'Vel Sevvel' is a standout, both for its energetic composition and its visually striking sequence, which evokes the earthy, ritualistic atmosphere of Kannada blockbuster Kantara.

What makes Arulvaan particularly effective is that its themes of education and women's empowerment never feel forced or preachy. Instead, they emerge naturally through Kurinji's experiences.

Arulnithi, who appears as the District Collector in the second half, delivers a restrained and sincere performance. John Vijay, playing a ruthless forest ranger, delivers a convincing performance. Although the role is familiar territory for him, he brings enough intensity to make the character effective. The supporting cast, including Kaali Venkat, VTV Ganesh, Aruldoss, and Vinodhini Vaidyanathan leave a lasting impression despite their limited screen time. Aarav and Ramya Pandian are equally convincing as Kurinji's parents.

Several impactful scenes linger long after Arulvaan ends. One of them is when Kurinji meets the District Collector for the first time. Speaking in her native Kaadar language, she explains that she has encountered wild animals throughout her life in the mountains without ever feeling afraid, yet the moment she entered the city, it was human beings who frightened her the most. It is a simple but deeply powerful commentary on society.

Another memorable scene in Arulvaan occurs when Kurinji returns to her village with others. As someone reaches for a fruit hanging low on a tree, she stops them and explains that the fruits hanging low belong to the elephants, the fruits at the top belong to the birds, and humans must search for the fruits hidden in between. The dialogue beautifully serves as a metaphor—that truly good people are rare and often difficult to find.

The film also deserves credit for its emotional restraint. When Kurinji learns about the death of her parents, the director avoids melodramatic background music or exaggerated emotional reactions. Instead, the moment reinforces the film's central message: in life, nothing is permanent except education and the knowledge it gives us.

Just as the first half exposes corrupt officials, the second half presents an honest civil servant who works for the welfare of the people. This balance conveys an important message, that integrity still exists within the system. The challenge, much like Kurinji's own journey, lies in finding those who are willing to stand up for justice.