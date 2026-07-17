'Arulvaan' film review: This Arulnithi-starrer is a sincere tale about hope, courage and the pursuit of education

CHENNAI: Director Ganesh Vinayakan's Arulvaan tells the inspiring story of Kurinji, a young girl from a remote tribal hamlet isolated from the outside world, whose greatest dream is to receive an education, and the countless hardships and social barriers she faces in pursuit of that dream.
Kurinji (Baby Kritika) lives with her parents, (Aarav and Ramya Pandian), and her grandfather, the respected chief of the village. The film opens by portraying how an indigenous community is systematically exploited by corrupt officials who seize their land and resources. Before his death, Kurinji's grandfather leaves her with a powerful message: the root cause of their oppression is their lack of education. Deeply moved by his words, Kurinji dreams of studying so that she can one day protect her family and her people from suffering the same fate. What unfolds after her wish is denied forms the crux of Arulvaan. Director Ganesh Vinayakan (Thaen fame) narrates this story with remarkable sensitivity and authenticity.
One of the film's biggest strengths is its visual storytelling. M Sukumar's cinematography beautifully captures the breathtaking landscapes of the mountains while immersing the audience in the everyday lives of the tribal community. The first half patiently establishes their culture, traditions, and the hardships they endure, particularly the way those in power continue to exploit and mistreat them.
Arulvaan also deserves praise for the way it depicts the customs and traditions of the village. From Kurinji's puberty ceremony to the community's matchmaking rituals, every detail is presented with authenticity and respect. While some of these customs may not align with modern values, the film reminds us that such practices continue to exist in certain communities even today.
GV Prakash's soulful music complements these moments beautifully. The devotional track 'Vel Sevvel' is a standout, both for its energetic composition and its visually striking sequence, which evokes the earthy, ritualistic atmosphere of Kannada blockbuster Kantara.
What makes Arulvaan particularly effective is that its themes of education and women's empowerment never feel forced or preachy. Instead, they emerge naturally through Kurinji's experiences.
Arulnithi, who appears as the District Collector in the second half, delivers a restrained and sincere performance. John Vijay, playing a ruthless forest ranger, delivers a convincing performance. Although the role is familiar territory for him, he brings enough intensity to make the character effective. The supporting cast, including Kaali Venkat, VTV Ganesh, Aruldoss, and Vinodhini Vaidyanathan leave a lasting impression despite their limited screen time. Aarav and Ramya Pandian are equally convincing as Kurinji's parents.
Several impactful scenes linger long after Arulvaan ends. One of them is when Kurinji meets the District Collector for the first time. Speaking in her native Kaadar language, she explains that she has encountered wild animals throughout her life in the mountains without ever feeling afraid, yet the moment she entered the city, it was human beings who frightened her the most. It is a simple but deeply powerful commentary on society.
Another memorable scene in Arulvaan occurs when Kurinji returns to her village with others. As someone reaches for a fruit hanging low on a tree, she stops them and explains that the fruits hanging low belong to the elephants, the fruits at the top belong to the birds, and humans must search for the fruits hidden in between. The dialogue beautifully serves as a metaphor—that truly good people are rare and often difficult to find.
The film also deserves credit for its emotional restraint. When Kurinji learns about the death of her parents, the director avoids melodramatic background music or exaggerated emotional reactions. Instead, the moment reinforces the film's central message: in life, nothing is permanent except education and the knowledge it gives us.
Just as the first half exposes corrupt officials, the second half presents an honest civil servant who works for the welfare of the people. This balance conveys an important message, that integrity still exists within the system. The challenge, much like Kurinji's own journey, lies in finding those who are willing to stand up for justice.
Arulvaan may not rely on commercial spectacle and does lag a bit in places, but it leaves a lasting impact through its emotional honesty and meaningful storytelling. Anchored by strong performances and beautiful visuals, it is a film that reminds us that education remains the most powerful tool for change.