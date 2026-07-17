Arulvaan focuses on the need of education: Arulnithi

It has always been a cakewalk for actor Arulnithi to take the audience by surprise each time he appears on screen. Be it the Demonte Colony franchise or Aaradhu Sinam or Brindhavanam, he reads the audience’s pulse well and caters to their taste. “The team of Arulvaan completed a schedule of shoot and showed me the visuals that were enriching.

The message in the film is so strong that if a star does such a script the message will have a wider reach. If I did another 10 films and have had a few more hits to my name, the message would reach more far and wide.

However, the team insisted that I take up the subject. I was clear from the beginning that my presence shouldn’t make Arav’s role in the film look any less. Only after such assurances did I sign up for the film,” he says.