‘Arulvaan revolves around Kadar community’

The glimpses give away that the story is about incidents revolving around a certain community and has been filmed in a realistic manner. “The story is about the Kadar community in the western ghats and how a collector stands up for them. We showed him the footage of what people living in those regions go through. After watching them, he agreed to do the movie and played his part perfectly. One of Arulnithi’s friends who heard the narration too said that this will be one of his best roles,” adds Ganesh.

Aarav, after doing urban roles, is seen in a rustic avatar with Arulvaan. “It is not only about Aarav’s look. He had to speak the Kadar dialect and carried it with perfection. This is supposed to be Asia’s first language. That is not something one can speak immediately after they listen to it. The emotions have to be in the right place and the intonations have to be perfect. Aarav did a commendable job.”