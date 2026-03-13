Actor Rajendra Prasad apologises after remark on MGR sparks row

CHENNAI: Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad has apologised after his comment on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and iconic actor MG Ramachandran (MGR) sparked controversy, stating that the remark was an unintentional mistake.
The controversy began after Rajendra Prasad, while speaking at an award ceremony in Hyderabad, praised veteran Telugu actor Kantha Rao.
In the course of highlighting Kantha Rao’s popularity, he made a remark comparing him with MGR, which many perceived as demeaning to the late Tamil leader. He claimed that even MGR "used to wet his pants” over Kantha Rao’s stardom.
In his apology video shared on Friday, Rajendra Prasad said, “It was a mistake on my part. I have great respect for MGR. When I was studying at an acting school in Madras, he was the Chief Minister and would visit our institute to see how we were learning."
He went on to add, "If my words hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise. It was not my intention and was merely a slip of the tongue."
The Telugu actor's remark had triggered criticism from members of the Tamil film industry. Nadigar Sangam president Nassar urged Rajendra Prasad to offer a heartfelt apology, saying that while appreciating another actor’s craft was admirable, the comparison involving M. G. Ramachandran had hurt many sentiments. He also noted the long-standing ties between the Tamil and Telugu film industries and emphasised that MGR was not just an actor but a leader who served as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister for over a decade and commanded respect beyond politics.
Actor and Nadigar Sangam secretary Vishal too condemned Rajendra Prasad's remark in a post on X, stating that while praising Kantha Rao was a “lovely gesture,” bringing down another legendary actor like MGR was unacceptable.