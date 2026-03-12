Rajendra Prasad’s 'wet his pants' remark on MGR sparks backlash; Nadigar Sangam seeks apology

It began after Rajendra Prasad, during an award ceremony in Hyderabad, praised veteran Telugu actor Kantha Rao. While highlighting Kantha Rao’s significance, he made a comment that was perceived as demeaning to MGR.

Referring to the popularity of Kantha Rao, Rajendra Prasad claimed that even MGR "used to wet his pants” over Kantha Rao’s stardom.