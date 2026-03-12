Rajendra Prasad’s 'wet his pants' remark on MGR sparks backlash; Nadigar Sangam seeks apology

CHENNAI: A controversy erupted after Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad made a remark about the iconic Tamil actor and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran (MGR), during a recent event.
It began after Rajendra Prasad, during an award ceremony in Hyderabad, praised veteran Telugu actor Kantha Rao. While highlighting Kantha Rao’s significance, he made a comment that was perceived as demeaning to MGR.
Referring to the popularity of Kantha Rao, Rajendra Prasad claimed that even MGR "used to wet his pants” over Kantha Rao’s stardom.
The remark soon drew criticism, with members of the Tamil film industry expressing hurt over the comparison involving the late actor and political leader.
Vishal condemns Rajendra Prasad’s remark
Actor and Nadigar Sangam secretary, Vishal strongly condemned Rajendra Prasad's statement through a post on X.
In his post, Vishal said it was “shocking and repelling to see and hear” the comments made by Rajendra Prasad at a recent function. Addressing the senior actor, he wrote that while praising Kanta Rao was a “lovely gesture,” bringing down another legendary actor like MGR was unacceptable.
He further said that MGR was not only a legendary actor but also a great leader in Tamil Nadu, and added that remarks demeaning MGR, whose legacy is remembered forever, would not go down well with the sentiments of the people.
Nasser says remark has hurt sentiments
Following the backlash, Nasser, president of Nadigar Sangam, released a video message urging Rajendra Prasad to tender a heartfelt apology.
Addressing Rajendra Prasad as a friend and colleague, Nasser said he had watched the video in which the Telugu actor praised Kantha Rao and acknowledged that an actor appreciating another actor’s craft was a positive gesture.
However, Nasser added that he was hurt by the comparison made with MGR.
“Every Tamilian will get hurt. Not only Tamilians, a few of our colleagues have sent audio tapes where they are hurt,” he said.
Pointing out the long-standing association between the Telugu and Tamil film industries, Nasser said both industries had historically exchanged talent, including directors, actors, musicians, cameramen and writers.
"MGR is not only an actor, not only an entertainer, he was a great leader. He ruled us for more than a decade. He was a very important advisor when the great NTR Garu started a party. Apolitically, we love him, we honour him,” Nasser said.