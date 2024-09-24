Actor-MLA Mukesh arrested in sexual assault case, released on anticipatory bail

CHENNAI: Actor and CPI(M) Kollam MLA Mukesh was arrested by a special investigation team (SIT) in a sexual assault case. He was released on bail shortly after the arrest.

He was also interrogated by the SIT at the Coastal Police Headquarters in Ernakulam for a few hours, according to media reports.

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to the actor-cum-politician.

The case pertains to a complaint by a female actor who alleged that Mukesh had intruded into her hotel room and sexually assaulted her, years ago. The case was registered by the Maradu police.

The case intensified the demand for Mukesh's resignation with pressure mounting from the opposition.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the Kerala High Court rejected actor Siddique's bail plea in a sexual assault case lodged against him by a former actress. A lookout circular has been issued while police have intensified efforts to trace Siddique's and arrest him, media reports stated.

In light of the sexual assault and exploitation allegations against Malayalam film personalities since the release of the Justice Hema Committee report, an SIT was constituted by the Kerala government to probe them.

Siddique had resigned as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), along with the entire 17-member executive committee.

By now the police have registered 11 FIRs against various film personalities after former actresses revealed to the media how they were exploited.

Besides Siddique and Mukesh, at present, those who are in the dock include actors Nivin Pauly, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju, directors Ranjith and Prakash, and production executives Vichu and Noble.

The Justice Hema Committee report revealed shocking details about the systemic sexual violence against women in the Malayalam film industry. The panel was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case.

(With agency inputs)