Actor Rohini to head Nadigar Sangam committee for women’s safety

CHENNAI: The 68th annual general body meeting of Nadigar Sangam at Kamarajar Arangam on Sunday focused on women artistes’ safety, sangam building and the upcoming Nadigar Sangam elections.

While actors Delhi Ganesh and CR Saraswathi were honoured with Lifetime Achievement awards, other important discussions and resolutions were made.

Actor Vishal Krishna, general secretary, Nadigar Sangam told DT Next that the elections were postponed to January-February next year.

“It was due for December. But the construction work of the Nadigar Sangam building takes centrestage now, and it’s wise to have the elections after monsoon. This was unanimously supported by all members who participated in the meeting,” he added.

An update on the building funds of Nadigar Sangam, Vishal added: “We’ve about Rs 11 crore in the fixed deposit from our colleagues. We’ll give it back to them upon completion. The work is going on, and we’re doing our best to complete it.”

Recently, Nadigar Sangam had passed a resolution about the safety of women artistes on the grounds that if a female actor filed a complaint and the offender was found guilty, he would be banned for 5 years.

“Rohini will be heading this committee. The complainant is guaranteed full anonymity, and her plaint will be pursued legally after she officially files it. We’ll be creating a separate phone number or an email address for reporting these complaints. Our aim is to keep the Tamil film industry clean,” explained Vishal.