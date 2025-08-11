Mission commitment: Uprooting scourge of drugs in metropolis

On the bustling streets of Chennai, a quiet but determined transformation is unfolding — one aimed at uprooting the scourge of drugs. With resolute focus and a series of innovative enforcement strategies, the Greater Chennai Police has been steadily turning the tide against illicit narcotics in the city.

Over the past year, the city has witnessed an unprecedented crackdown on the drug trade, as police ramped up both intelligence-led enforcement and preventive outreach across neighbourhoods and educational institutions.

This intensified push aligns closely with the broader vision outlined by Chief Minister MK Stalin. It may be recalled that speaking at the Southern States DsGP Coordination Conference in October 2024, the Chief Minister had emphasised the critical significance of a unified approach to tackling narcotics and related threats. He said, “Whether it concerns drugs, conventional crimes, or emerging cyber offences, it is imperative that we address these challenges through a collective and coordinated effort.” He added that “Only through strong inter-agency and inter-State collaboration can we truly safeguard our people and secure a prosperous future.”

A year of relentless enforcement

In just one year, Chennai police have registered 1,516 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Nearly 2.9 metric tonnes of ganja and over 67,700 illicit tablets have been seized. More than 4,000 individuals have been arrested — among them 324 inter-state traffickers and 26 foreign nationals, underscoring the seamless inter-state and transnational coordination by Chennai police to dismantle these drug networks. These arrests were not accidental or sporadic. They were the product of closely coordinated operations, painstaking investigation, and effective development of field-level intelligence.

Anti-narcotic intelligence unit

In July 2024, the Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai, initiated the formation of the Anti-Narcotic Intelligence Unit (ANIU) — a specialised task force led by an Assistant Commissioner and supported by trained operatives, with a specific focus on dismantling synthetic drug networks and technology-enabled drug trafficking. In a matter of months, the ANIU enabled the dismantling of 90 drug networks, seizing over 72 kilograms of synthetic drugs, including methamphetamine, ketamine, heroin, cocaine, and MDMA.

Due to meticulous investigative follow-up, on December 31, 2024, the Chennai police coordinated the seizure of 17 kilograms of methamphetamine in a godown in Redhills. The same day, another raid at an apartment in Arumbakkam uncovered 39 kilograms of ketamine, alongside firearms and ammunition.

Just six months later, on July 26, 2025, Chennai police foiled a sophisticated international smuggling attempt. Hidden within packets of sugar, salt, and turmeric meant for export to Australia, officers discovered 5 kilograms of pseudoephedrine, a key ingredient in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

The consignment was intercepted before it left Chennai Port, highlighting the force’s ability to disrupt global trafficking pipelines. The 583 drug traffickers arrested with ANIU coordination have had a highly deterring effect on drug networks. Such rapid, precise, and effective action has nearly dissipated the entire drug network in Chennai. The police’s new mantra is clear: eradication of drugs, not containment.

The community pillar strategy

Even as police officers work the streets, another battle is being fought in classrooms and public spaces.

The youth are both the most vulnerable and the most powerful allies in this fight against drugs. On one hand, factors like curiosity, peer influence, and exposure to social media increase their vulnerability to drugs. On the other hand, when informed and empowered, young people become catalysts for change. Their voices carry weight in digital spaces. Recognising this, the Greater Chennai Police have actively engaged students through interactive awareness sessions and the formation of anti-drug clubs. By equipping them with knowledge and encouraging leadership, the police seek to co-opt youth as vigilant sentinels. The Greater Chennai Police has made awareness and prevention a cornerstone of its anti-drug strategy. Between January 2024 and July 2025, police officers joined hands with educational institutions to conduct more than 1,350 programs across schools and colleges in Chennai, reaching nearly 400,000 students. Anti-drug clubs and Drug-Free Zones were launched to promote resilience and peer-led education. In parallel, 1,377 public campaigns engaged over 72,000 citizens, transforming bystanders into vigilant allies. Tip-offs from civilians have increased due to this collaborative community-oriented approach. Under its compassionate Kaaval Karangal initiative, the Greater Chennai Police has extended its rescue and rehabilitation efforts to include individuals struggling with substance abuse.

Chennai as a drug-free city

The road ahead is ambitious — to transform Chennai into a drug-free city, in alignment with the larger vision of a drug-free Tamil Nadu. A credible model is already taking shape here: one that blends professional police enforcement with community engagement. For the Greater Chennai Police, this is not just a mission — it is a commitment. Every network dismantled, every gram of narcotics seized, is not just an enforcement statistic, but a step toward safeguarding the future of our youth and the spirit of our city. And in this fight, Greater Chennai Police is not backing down.

Vijayendra Bidari, IPS, is Additional Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Greater Chennai Police