Global Game: 2026 FIFA World Cup beats the clown show

There were good reasons to be pessimistic at the tournament’s start. The prices for tickets — which swelled to more than $1,000 on average for group-stage matches — are beyond the reach of most soccer fans.

The Trump administration has treated some competing countries with utter contempt. The Iran team was forced to go back to Mexico after every game. Omar Artan, a top referee from Somalia, was refused entry to the US. Many fans were denied visas.

Moreover, FIFA President Gianni Infantino is a megalomaniac who has put his face on global soccer in much the same way Trump has done in US politics and on the Washington skyline. The two men are kindred spirits with a weakness for hyperbole. Infantino declared this year’s World Cup to be “the greatest event in human history.” Not the French Revolution, Waterloo, or D-Day — no, a soccer competition. He also lobbied hard for Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize and, when that didn’t happen, presented the US president with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize.

Infantino, like Trump, also has a weakness for dictators and autocrats: Just look at the infamous photograph of Infantino grinning like a schoolboy with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the 2018 World Cup in Moscow. But Trump appears to be his biggest catch. On one of his visits to the White House, Infantino said he felt “happy to be here, at home, if I can say that,” to which Trump replied: “You are home.”