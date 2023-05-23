A high-value flush out

NEW DELHI: In a bolt from the blue, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 19 announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, but gave the public time till Sept 30 to either deposit such notes in their accounts or exchange them at banks.

The facility for exchange will be available from May 23. Per sources, no requisition slip is required for the exchange of Rs 2,000 notes up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time, and no ID proof is required to be submitted by the tenderer at the time of exchange.

It must be noted that the currency will remain legal tender despite the central bank having set a deadline for swapping the notes, at least as of now.