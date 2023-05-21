Demonetisation or exchange of currency? Withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes explained

CHENNAI: The announcement of the Union Government to withdraw of Rs 2000 notes received minor to zero response from the common persons as the denomination long went out of use from them. However, this decision to "demonetise" was reprimanded by the opposition parties calling it another "failure" after the earlier demonetisation in 2016.

The explainer issued by the government tries to dispel misgivings about the recent withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination.

Reason for floating the tender of Rs 2000 was delineated. It was stated that the decision was made to meet the currency requirements following the withdrawal of the legal tender status of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. The gradual fulfillment of this objective has resulted in halting the printing of Rs 2000 banknotes and now it's being withdrawn, it further stated.