Deepavali season hikes airfares by 3 times; passengers shocked

With only a couple of days left for the Deepavali festival, the public have started travelling to their native place to spend festival day with their families and loved ones.
CHENNAI:  The passenger footfall at city airport increased ahead of Deepavali and the ticket price also gone up due to the last-minute rush.

Passengers who could not get train tickets were seen taking flight journeys to escape from the on-road traffic.

Usually, the footfall at Chennai airport is about 35,000-40,000 a day but now it has crossed 50,000. Officials believe that it would peak on Sunday.

With limited options to reach hometown for Deepavali, passengers are forced to spend a lot more on air tickets. However, officials said that passengers should have pre-booked their tickets a few weeks ago.Usually, the ticket price would go up during the festival days considering the demand, airport sources said.

