Taking to skies, with new flight plan

The zeroing in on Parandur to construct a new airport is a welcome decision in more ways than one, considering the operational challenges being faced by the existing Meenambakkam airport.

As per estimates, the current airport, which operates close to 400 flights every day, and sees a footfall of 35,000 to 40,000 passengers per day, will hit the saturation level by 2024. In the pre-pandemic years, the airport was capable of handling 30-35 landings and take-offs on an hourly basis.

That demand is now set to surge to 50-60 landings per hour. To top it off, industry veterans are confident that the addition of new terminals by itself is not a solution that will bring in more flights to Meenambakkam.

An expansion of the airport is out of the question considering it is located in the vicinity of defence establishments, not to mention, the floodplains as well.