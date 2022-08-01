Chennai’s Greenfield airport to come up in Parandur

CHENNAI: Chennai’s Greenfield airport will be set up in Parandur near Sriperumbudur.
Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh disclosed this in the Rajya Sabha while responding to a query raised by DMK MP Kanimozhi and NVN Somu.
The Airport Authority of India had found Parandur and Pannur comparatively more feasible for airport development and forwarded its pre-feasibility report to Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited.
It may be noted that Minister Thennarasu held a meeting with the Civil Aviation Ministry last week to get the site clearance for the new airport.
