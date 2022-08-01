City

Chennai's 2nd airport in Parandur: All you need to know

CHENNAI: Chennai's second Greenfield airport will come up in Parandur of Kancheepuram district near Sriperumbudur. The location was finalised by the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh on Monday, who disclosed it while responding to a query raised by DMK's Kanimozhi NVN Somu at the Rajya Sabha.

Here are some of the key points to note:

1) The airport will be located on around 4,971 acres of land.

2) The distance between Chennai to Parandur is around 69.7 km.

3) The distance between the existing Chennai International Airport to Parandur is around 56.9 km (1hr 48 min).

4) The Parandur airport is around 70 km to the Southwest of Chennai Central and 59 km to the Southwest of the existing Chennai International Airport.

5) In a question, DMK MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu had asked about the steps taken by the government for the greenfield airport project in Chennai.

6) VK Singh replied, “AAI has found two sites at Parandur and Pannur comparatively more feasible for development of airports. AAI has forwarded the Pre-Feasibility Report to Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) advising it to carry out Obstacle Limitation Surface (OLS) survey and charting work at the two identified sites. After comparing the viability and feasibility, including the presence of habitations and industrial establishments and the land acquisition cost of both the sites, the State Government has shortlisted Parandur site as the location for development of Greenfield airport.”

7) He also added that the "TN government is now required to submit a proposal to MoCA for grant of 'Site Clearance' for the finalised site."

