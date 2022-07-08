Leena Manimekalai, Gods and Demons: When silence becomes the sin

Several leading actors and actresses have posed as gods, goddesses and done far more outrageous things on screen in the past as their scripts demanded. In the 1993-hit film ‘Uzhaipali’ starring Rajinikanth and Roja, Rajinikanth poses as Lord Shiva for an entire comedy sequence in which he tries to escape from police in Lord Shiva’s costumes doing outrageous things along the way. The scenes never attracted criticism but on the contrary, received applause from the audience. Similarly, Kamal Hassan has also done a similar role in the film Pammal K Sammandam where his character, a stunt man, tries to pose as Lord Shiva after the actor playing that role doesn’t turn up. Again, this scene is also among some of Kamal’s best comedy scenes. So many other actors have performed in a variety of roles posing as gods and goddesses in the past and have only received appreciation.