Mitigating the fourth wave with caution

CHENNAI: The number of fresh COVID-19 cases reported daily in TN has now crossed 2,662 with Chennai consistently reporting over 1,000 new cases. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has also crossed 11.3 % with Chennai suburbs reporting over 10%, a clear indicator that the actual extent of the spread of the virus is much higher than permissible limits and testing is inadequate. Just about a month ago, the total number of fresh COVID-19 cases reported in a day in TN was less than 200 with Chennai reporting in double digits. A fourth wave is most likely on.

The DMK government that had been extremely proactive and deft at handling the previous two waves now appears to be in wait ‘n’ watch mode in response to the rising COVID-19 cases across the state. People in TN are unlikely to have forgotten the effects of such lethargy when the deadly Delta variant wreaked havoc last April and May. The ruling party AIADMK and the Opposition DMK were both engaged in hectic campaigning for votes during the assembly polls while COVID-19 spread like wildfire across the state. The DMK government, which took charge at the peak of the pandemic, immediately kick-started several measures that helped minimise the spread of the virus and loss of life.

The situation prevailing now cannot be compared with early 2021 when there was hardly any vaccine available for the general population and coverage was minimal. Currently, the State has achieved close to 90% coverage among the adult population and booster doses are available in sufficient quantities. But the disease remains the same and the government would be erring if the rampant spread of the virus is not arrested immediately. Leading virologists have already appealed that pushing for better coverage of booster shots besides strictly enforcing COVID-19 restrictions are the need of the hour.

With the emergence of the Omicron sub variants BA.4, BA.5 and others that were proven to be not as deadly as Delta and some other variants, there is a complacency among the public that COVID-19 is no longer a threat and that they need not adhere to any protocols as before. While a total lockdown would be an excess, at least some restrictions such as preventing crowding in closed public places such as wedding halls, cinema theatres etc. and strict enforcement of masks and social distancing measures should be immediately taken up.

Besides, Work-From-Home is no longer an alien concept in any industry anywhere in the world. With cases on the rise, the government could bring back WFH options for government as well as private firms so that crowding in public transport such as metro rail, suburban trains could be avoided. Schools and colleges could also resume online classes at least for a short while.

By now, we have seen enough waves of the virus to know that the peak of the spread passes within a month or two, at best. Minimising exposure to the virus during this short period would actually yield long term benefits for both corporates as well as the State government. Chief Minister MK Stalin, who has been consistently taking advice from health experts, could do well to heed to their suggestions and introduce measures to curb the spread accordingly. An uncontrolled contagion of any virus only increases its chances to mutate further. And the last thing we need is a deadlier variant of COVID-19 on the prowl.