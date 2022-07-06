2,743 Covid cases in TN today; Over 1,000 cases in Chennai alone

CHENNAI: The number of Covid cases increased further in Tamil Nadu as 2,743 new cases reported on Wednesday. The total number of cases reached 34,90,834.

Chennai reported with 1,062 cases, Chengalpattu recorded 403 cases, Tiruvallur 169 cases, Coimbatore 127 cases, and Tiruchy 113 cases. Other districts had less than 100 cases, of which Kancheepuram recorded 94 cases, Tirunelveli 71 cases, Kanniyakumari 68 cases, and Thoothukudi 62 cases.

After 26,692 samples tested across the State, the test positivity rate (TPR) went up to 10 per cent. The highest positivity rate reported in Chengalpattu was 22 per cent, followed by Chennai 14.8 per cent, Tiruvallur 14.3 per cent, Tirunelveli 13.2 per cent, Erode 11.5 per cent, Mayiladuthurai and Coimbatore had 11.1 and 11 per cent TPR respectively.

As many as 1,791 patients were discharged from various hospitals across the State on Wednesday, taking the tally to 34,35,090 so far. The testing increases to 31,096 samples were tested in Tamil Nadu during the last 24 hours.