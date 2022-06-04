FDFS in Tamil Nadu: Tracing fan frenzy through the decades

Sexagenarian assistant director-turned actor Kalaiselvan was just a child when MGR-starrer Kudiyirintha Kovil was released at the Sinthamani Talkies in Madurai in the year 1968. “The hype began at least one month before the movie release when a 60-feet cut out of MGR was erected outside the theatre announcing the film. Since then, fans from across Madurai and surrounding districts began preparations for watching the film. Unlike now, MGR and Sivaji movies, which were most popular then, were released in stages. First, they would be released in big cities like Madras and Madurai which were ‘A’ centres. It would reach smaller towns and villages months later. So, villagers would pack food, clothing and even vessels for cooking days before the movie's release and come to Madurai. They would stay here, watch the movie at least a few times and only then return to their villages. Such was the craze that only fans could watch the movie for the first month. The regular audience could get tickets only after they left. Movie releases were like festivals,” he recalled. Even back then, as soon as the matinee idols graced the screen, at least a dozen fans would rush to the front and take arathi to ward off evil. Crackers were burst whenever Sivaji Ganesan delivered a punch dialogue or MGR fought with his antagonists.