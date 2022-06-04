Cops on search for man who assaulted bus crew

VELLORE: Ariyur police are searching for a man who in an inebriated condition broke the windshield of a government town bus and assaulted the crew at Oosur on Thursday evening. Senthil Kumar (39) of Oosur was working with a private bus company in Chennai and was in his native place to attend a funeral on Wednesday. During the funeral procession, a drunk Senthil Kumar approached a TNSTC town bus and started banging on its side. When driver Nithyanandam and conductor Venketaraman remonstrated, he assaulted Nithyanandam resulting in his having to be admitted to the Vellore GH. Using a wooden log, Senthil Kumar also broke the windshield of the bus and locals informed Ariyur police who rushed to the spot. Senthil Kumar is absconding.