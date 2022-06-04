Crack down on identity theft

Cybersafety experts have highlighted how damaging the consequences can be if a criminal gains access to an individual’s Aadhaar copy along with his or her biometrics as well the Aadhaar linked-OTP. Recently, the Telangana police issued a notification on frauds perpetrated using the Aadhaar-enabled Payment System or the AePS. The framework allows people to perform banking transactions like fund transfer and ATM withdrawal on the go. To carry out a transaction, all you need is the biometrics/fingerprints of an individual, the Aadhaar number and details of the bank.

Biometric scams have also allowed fraudsters to enjoy welfare benefits at the cost of the genuine beneficiaries missing out on the whole deal. While the UIDAI has assured citizens time and again that their data is safe and protected against miscreants, the onus of due diligence and judicious sharing of personal details falls upon the individual. Citizens have every right to deny any unauthorised agency from requesting their Aadhaar related details, whether it’s a hospital or even a hotel. And if such data is necessary, a simple QR code-based verification is all that might be needed to establish the credentials of an individual. We could borrow a few leads from the US playbook: the US Social Security Agency has cautioned people against sharing their Social Security Numbers without probing whether it’s necessary to provide the details. A similar stance has been taken by the UK which regards the National Insurance Number as sensitive data.

In India, apart from the need to increase awareness on the use, misuse of Aadhaar linked data and enforcing the masked Aadhaar requirement for identification purposes, what is also necessary is for us to implement a personal data protection law on priority. Ironing out the specifics of placing accountability in terms of misuse of data by public and private enterprises, as well as the imposition of stringent penalties for violation of basic data privacy laws will go a long way in helping the Digital India dream bear fruit in the years to come.