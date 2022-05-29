Share masked version not photocopy: Govt advisory on Aadhaar

Further the release said it is not permissible for unlicensed private entities are like hotels and film halls to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar card, noting it would be an offense under the Aadhaar Act 2016.

"Only those organisations that have obtained a User License from the Unique Identification Authority of India can use Aadhaar for establishing the identity of a person," the release stated.

The government asked citizens to verify that an organisation has a valid User License from UIDAI before sharing their Aadhaar cards with them. Additionally, the government has warned people not to use public computers at internet cafes to download their Aadhaar cards.

In case of public computer usage, the release added "please ensure that you delete all the downloaded copies of e-Aadhaar permanently from that computer".