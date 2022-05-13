Question of consent in relationships

NEW DELHI: In the midst of the raging debate involving the criminalisation of marital rape, the National Family Health Survey released the results of a study that hinted at a possible move towards progressiveness, even while offering some unnerving insights into the minds of married men and women in the country.

The survey has revealed that as much as 80% of women and 66% of men believed that a woman in India is justified in rejecting the amorous advances of a spouse for the following three reasons — namely, if the husband had a sexually transmitted disease (STD), if he had cheated on her, and this one actually hits the nail on the head, if the wife was tired or not in the mood.

Yes, it’s a hard conversation to have, and no, it’s not an inappropriate subject by any stretch of imagination; not in a nation that has a high prevalence of domestic violence, which often involves an element of sexual assault.

Speaking of which, in 80% of the cases of physical violence that has been perpetrated against women, the assaulter happens to be the husband.

This conversation is all the more pertinent in an era when arguably for the first time in many decades, the question of female consent is being debated furiously, and misdemeanours that might have ordinarily resulted in the perpetrators ending up with just a slap on the wrist are now being given the weightage that is due.

Of course, just because the majority of women, and a significant portion of men have acknowledged the idea of consent, does not herald a moment of victory per se.

As much as 44% of men and shockingly, 45% of women opine that men are justified in beating their wives on account of one of at least seven given circumstances.