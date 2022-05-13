Privacy valid only if women’s rights are upheld: Activists, NGOs

CHENNAI: While the case questioning the constitutionality of criminalising Marital Rape is pending in Supreme Court, women’s rights activists and NGOs welcome Justice Rajiv Shakdher’s verdict striking down the Exception 2 to Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code.

Professor S Anandi, Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS), whose research focuses on gender, said that marriage was about intimacy.

“But when the woman is subjected to violence and abuse, how can it be considered as a private matter? Intimacy and privacy are only valid until women’s anatomy, dignity, consent, and her right to speech are upheld,” she added.

Anandi pointed out that since the so-called sanctity of family and marriage was protected by privacy “it has given certain men the agency to rape their wives. Marital rape, even within matrimonial relationships, should be considered in same lines of crime against women”.