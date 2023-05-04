Popular actor-director Manobala’s last rites begins

CHENNAI: Director-turned-actor and producer Manobala's last rites began on Thursday, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

As per the reports, the actor's body is being taken in a procession to Valasaravakkam cemetery, where he will be cremated.

Earlier today, Muthukaalai, Soori, Shankar, 'Powerstar' Srinivasan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Rajkamal and K Bhagyaraj paid respects to the actor in person.

The renowned actor, who passed away yesterday in Chennai at the age of 69 is reported to have died due to respiratory failure. It is reported that the actor underwent angio-treatment earlier in January.

Earlier, the actor's body was kept at his residence in LV Prasad Road, Saligramam, Chennai for paying homage. Following the announcement of his demise, several celebrities expressed their condolences and paid their respects.

Manobala was known to be a livewire on the film sets he was a part of and always came up with spontaneous jokes off the camera and kept the sets lively. He entertained audiences with his unique voice and sense of humour. However, in the last couple of years, he hasn't been the same due to his failing health. Manobala came to the sets, went about his work, and quietly left for his vanity van.

His production venture 'Sathuranga Vettai 2' was slated for a release in January but didn't see the light of the day as distributors didn't show up at the last minute.