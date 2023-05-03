Politicians, celebs pour in condolences for Manobala's demise

CHENNAI: Popular comedian, producer and director Manobala passed away in Chennai today. He was 69. He was suffering from pancreatic issues and was being treated.

Manobala’s demise has prompted a flood of condolences on social media. Celebrities such as Vedhika, Kabir Duhan Singh, Manoj Manchu and PC Sreeram paid a tribute to the loved actor.

Manobala was known to be a livewire on the film sets he was a part of and always came up with spontaneous jokes off the camera and kept the sets lively.

He entertained audiences with his unique voice and sense of humour. Beginning his career as an assistant to renowned filmmaker Bharathiraja, he acted in around 700 films, directed around 40 films and has produced a few films as well.

His memorable films include Sethu, Pithamagan, Oorkavalan, Kaatrin Mozhi and Chakra.

Here are the tweets: