CHENNAI: Director-turned-actor and producer Manobala passed away today, according to a Daily Thanthi report. He was 69.

Reason to his sudden demise is not known yet.

Manobala made his acting debut in ‘Puthiya Vaarpugal’ (1979) helmed by Bharathiraja. The actor was last seen in ‘Naai Sekar Returns’ directed by Suraj.