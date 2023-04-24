Kalakshetra row: HC to pass interim orders on April 26

Seven students of Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts run by the Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai moved the Madras High Court for the formulation of a proper safety policy and a robust redressal mechanism to deal with sexual and other kinds of harassment at the institution.

Citing the recent protests complaining about present and past students having been subjected to sexual harassment by a few faculty members, the petitioners also sought multiple interim reliefs which included reconstitution of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) with student and parent representatives.

"Kalakshetra Foundation has failed to provide a safe environment for the female students and has failed to comply with the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act of 2012, Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act of 2013 and Tamil Nadu Prhibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 1998. The perpetrators of sexual harassment should be banned from entering the campus and talking to female students. The Tamil Nadu Commission for Women, which conducted an inquiry into the Kalakshetra issue, should be ordered to submit its report," the petitioners said in the court in a sealed cover.

The plaintiffs insisted that neither Revathi Ramachandran nor the previous members of the ICC should be made part of the new committee and sought a direction to suspend the faculty members facing charges of sexual harassment.