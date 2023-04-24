Kalakshetra row: HC to pass interim orders on April 26

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court to pass interim orders in the case filed by the Kalakshetra students for the formulation of a proper safety policy and a robust redressal mechanism to deal with sexual and other kinds of harassment at the institution.
Continuing the arguments, Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan appeared for the Kalakshetra Foundation submitted that a fact-finding committee has been formed under the retired judge Kannan and an internal complaints committee also modified and a gender non-discrimination policy will soon be formulated by Kalakshetra Foundation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 and University Grants Commission (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women employees and students in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulation, 2015.
Pointing out that Rtd Justice Kannan's committee has been set up to defeat the law, senior counsel Vaigai representing the Kalakshetra students contended that the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and Kannan's committee should not function and Revathi Ramachandran, Director - Kalakshetra Foundation should not be included in the ICC.
Responding to this, the ASG ARL Sundaresan submitted that there is no compulsion to file a complaint before the Kannan committee and whatever the plaints received to the committee and that will be forwarded to the ICC for further queries.
Recording the submissions, Justice M Dhandapani decided to pass an interim injunction by April 26 and adjourned the hearing.
Seven students of Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts run by the Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai moved the Madras High Court for the formulation of a proper safety policy and a robust redressal mechanism to deal with sexual and other kinds of harassment at the institution.
Citing the recent protests complaining about present and past students having been subjected to sexual harassment by a few faculty members, the petitioners also sought multiple interim reliefs which included reconstitution of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) with student and parent representatives.
"Kalakshetra Foundation has failed to provide a safe environment for the female students and has failed to comply with the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act of 2012, Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act of 2013 and Tamil Nadu Prhibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 1998. The perpetrators of sexual harassment should be banned from entering the campus and talking to female students. The Tamil Nadu Commission for Women, which conducted an inquiry into the Kalakshetra issue, should be ordered to submit its report," the petitioners said in the court in a sealed cover.
The plaintiffs insisted that neither Revathi Ramachandran nor the previous members of the ICC should be made part of the new committee and sought a direction to suspend the faculty members facing charges of sexual harassment.
