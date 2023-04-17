Kalakshetra sexual harassment row: HC appoints inquiry committee

CHENNAI: After seven students of Kalakshetra Foundation’s Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts (RDCFA) approached the Madras High Court seeking reconstitution of the Foundation’s Internal Committee (IC), a bench decided to appoint an inquiry committee. The bench said that it will decide on reconstituting the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) after looking into the allegations.
The court directed Kalashetra Trust to reply on April 24 and banned the disclosure of the identity of students who filed the suit.
The students also approached the court for the suspension of the alleged perpetrators of sexual harassment at the campus, and the formulation of a gender-neutral safety policy to deal with sexual and other kinds of harassment at the institution.
On March 30, students of the institution protested on the campus for hours demanding a safe space to speak about sexual harassment and action on the sexual harassment allegations at the institute. However, the protests were temporarily halted after the management gave verbal assurance and advised students to concentrate on their upcoming exams.
On April 3, Hari Padman was arrested from north Chennai and was sent to judicial custody till April 13. Kalakshetra Foundation had also dismissed him and the other three accused repertory members Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan, and Sreenath -- from the Foundation. Further, the foundation on Tuesday said it had constituted a Committee of Inquiry led by a retired judge to investigate the allegations.
