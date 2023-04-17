Kalakshetra sexual harassment row: HC appoints inquiry committee

CHENNAI: After seven students of Kalakshetra Foundation’s Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts (RDCFA) approached the Madras High Court seeking reconstitution of the Foundation’s Internal Committee (IC), a bench decided to appoint an inquiry committee. The bench said that it will decide on reconstituting the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) after looking into the allegations.

The court directed Kalashetra Trust to reply on April 24 and banned the disclosure of the identity of students who filed the suit.

The students also approached the court for the suspension of the alleged perpetrators of sexual harassment at the campus, and the formulation of a gender-neutral safety policy to deal with sexual and other kinds of harassment at the institution.