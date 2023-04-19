Fishermen can set up shop on either sides of Marina Loop road: Ma Su

Stating that on the instructions of the Chief Minister, he and Mylapoer MLA Velu held talks with a 20-member delegation of fishermen from Nochikuppam, Subramanian said that the government has engaged eminent lawyers to argue the case before the HC which took suo motu cognisance of the matter and passed orders on the fishermen setting up shop on the loop road.

Informing that the commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation has given an undertaking to the court to ensure smooth flow of traffic while allowing fishermen to set up shop on the east and west side of the Loop Road where they have been engaging in the business of selling fish for long. He also added that the fishermen who blocked the road for three days had removed the blockade and traffic flow on the Loop Road has been restored since Wednesday morning.

Speaking on the motion, AIADMK MLA R B Udayakumar said that the government must prioritize the livelihood of the fishermen who know no other occupation.