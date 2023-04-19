Fishermen along Loop Road withdraw protest temporarily

CHENNAI: The fishermen along the Marina Loop Road withdraw their protest temporarily on Wednesday as the Chennai Corporation and police officers permitted to resume their sales in the locality. The fish vendors are allowed to sell fish without disruption to the public and traffic.

A meeting chaired by state health minister and Chennai Corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi along with 10 fishermen from Pattinapakkam on Tuesday.

"During the discussion, they urged us to withdraw the protest and regulate traffic. However, we refused until a permanent solution was given to us. On Wednesday morning, the civic body authorities and police officers asked us to resume selling fish in the stretch without causing traffic," said J Kosumani, a fisherman at Nochikuppam, Loop Road.

The fishermen stated that the protest had been withdrawn temporarily. If the high court directs them to evict the shops, the protest will resume again. Fishermen will venture into the sea on Wednesday, and the shops will be set up from tomorrow.

A senior official with Chennai Corporation said that the state government is paying special attention to the welfare of fishermen and improving their livelihood. "A modern fish market is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore in the Loop Road. So, there is no disruption to the traffic and the public can purchase seafood," added the official.

As per the Madras High Court directions, they have permitted the fishermen to sell fish on the east of Nochikuppam Loop Road. Also, the court has adjourned the hearing of the case to June 15th, 2023.