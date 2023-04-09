Vandalur Zoo offers summer camps for students starting Wednesday
CHENNAI: In order to educate children about wildlife, its characteristics and conservation, the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), popularly known as Vandalur Zoo, will be conducting a summer camp from April 12 to May 7. Children studying in Classes five and above can avail of this opportunity and spend three days learning about the zoo activities.
According to the Vandalur Zoo officials, the experts at the zoo will teach students — both in schools and colleges — about big cats, herbivores, small carnivores, omnivores and different species of birds and reptiles. The zoo educator will also teach participants about butterflies and flora-fauna interaction.
Children will also be introduced to the functions and activities of the Vandalur Zoo, according to a release issued here.
For this, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department’s AAZP has opened a registration link https://aazp.in/summercamp2023 and has urged students to participate in the summer camp to become the zoo’s ambassadors.
The camp will be held from April 12 to May 7 in batches of four.
According to the release, the first batch will be held between April 12 and 14, followed by the second batch from April 19 to 21, the third batch from April 26 to 28 and the last batch from May 5 to 7.
