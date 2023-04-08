Stalin to discuss NEET, Guv issue with Modi during Chennai visit?

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will visit the capital city to inaugurate several projects.

If sources are to be trusted, Stalin is likely to submit a petition to Modi on NEET Exemption Bill, online rummy ban bill and Governor RN Ravi's activities.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the state-of-the-art integrated terminal building set up at a total outlay of Rs 2,437 crore at the Chennai airport, upon his arrival here.

He will later flag off the inaugural special of the Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Coimbatore, the first such service connecting two Tamil Nadu cities, and flag off other new rail services.

Later, Modi would take part in the 125th annual day celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Math here.