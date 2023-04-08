City

Modi to launch series of projects in Chennai today

The PM will inaugurate the state-of-the-art integrated terminal building set up at a total outlay of Rs 2,437 crore at the Chennai airport, upon his arrival here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ANI
PTI

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will launch a series of new projects in the aviation and railway sectors, besides attending other events.

He will later flag off the inaugural special of the Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Coimbatore, the first such service connecting two Tamil Nadu cities, and flag off other new rail services.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Shift in venue ahead of Modi's visit to TN: Details here

Later, Modi would take part in the 125th annual day celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Math here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Modi’s Chennai visit: Traffic on GST Road to be blocked till 9pm

Security has been beefed up across the city in view of the PM's visit.

Chennai airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
railway sectors
integrated terminal building
Tamil Nadu cities
Ramakrishna Math

