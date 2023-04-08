'Chennai-Kovai Vande Bharat: All seats booked within 30 minutes'

CHENNAI: The prebooking for Chennai - Coimbatore Vande Bharat Train that had began yesterday and the booking for the same was completed within 30 to 40 minutes from the time it opened, said the officials. Passengers booked most of the seats through the website and mobile app.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Vande Bharat Train service between Coimbatore and Chennai today. The train service will be operating from April 9.
The train reaches Coimbatore in 5 hours and 50 minutes from Chennai. The train's ticket fares range from Rs 1,057 to Rs 2,310 for a 6-hour journey where an air-conditioned first class seat ticket fee is Rs 2,310 and second class seat ticket fee is Rs 1,215. The fare without food is Rs 2,116 for first class seat and Rs 1,057 for second class seat.
The train runs bi-directionally from Chennai to Coimbatore via Katpadi, Jolarpet, Salem, Tirupur.
The train has 450 second class seats and 56 first class seats and will run with a total of 8 coaches.
