'Chennai-Kovai Vande Bharat: All seats booked within 30 minutes'

CHENNAI: The prebooking for Chennai - Coimbatore Vande Bharat Train that had began yesterday and the booking for the same was completed within 30 to 40 minutes from the time it opened, said the officials. Passengers booked most of the seats through the website and mobile app.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Vande Bharat Train service between Coimbatore and Chennai today. The train service will be operating from April 9.