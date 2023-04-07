Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat train charges: Details here

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Vande Bharat Train service between Coimbatore and Chennai tomorrow (April 8).

The train will arrive at Coimbatore railway station at 10 pm.

Train (No: 20644) will depart from Coimbatore at 6 am and reach Chennai Central at 11.50 am. En route, the train would reach Tirupur at 6.35 am and departs at 6.37 am, reaching Erode at 7.12 am and departs at 7.15 am. It reaches Salem at 7.58 am and departs at 8 am. The maximum speed of the train is 130 kmph.