Scroll pics: TN beefs up security ahead of Modi's visit

CHENNAI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai tomorrow a five-tier security arrangement with the deployment of 26,000 police personnel are under key watch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive around 2:30 pm to inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Chennai airport. From there, he will flag off the Vande Bharath Express at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station around 4 pm. Then, he will participate in a programme at the Vivekanandar Illam and Pallavaram Grounds.

The Vande Bharath Express train arrived at MGR Central Railway Station today ahead of the inauguration ceremony.

Due to this visit, slow traffic movement is likely to be from INS Adyar to Central Railway Station and from Central Railway Station to Vivekanandar Illam between 3 pm to 6 pm. For commercial vehicles, the diversion will be effected from 2 pm to 8 pm intermittently.

