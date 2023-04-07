Modi’s visit: Bomman, Belli get police protection

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has provided police protection to The Elephants Whisperers couple as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is coming to Tamil Nadu tomorrow on a two-day visit, will meet them.

The Prime Minister will participate in various programmes to attend of the inauguration ceremony of new airport terminal, flagging off of Vande Bharat Express train at central Railway station among other events. He will visit Mudumalai on April 9 and meet couple Bomman and Belli, who were a part of the documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers', which won the 95th Academy Awards recently.

'The Elephant Whisperers' talks about the story of an indigenous couple named Bomman and Belli who are entrusted with an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu.