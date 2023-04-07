TamilNadu

Modi’s visit: Bomman, Belli get police protection

'The Elephant Whisperers' talks about the story of an indigenous couple named Bomman and Belli who are entrusted with an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu
Bomman and Belli
Bomman and Belli
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has provided police protection to The Elephants Whisperers couple as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is coming to Tamil Nadu tomorrow on a two-day visit, will meet them.

The Prime Minister will participate in various programmes to attend of the inauguration ceremony of new airport terminal, flagging off of Vande Bharat Express train at central Railway station among other events. He will visit Mudumalai on April 9 and meet couple Bomman and Belli, who were a part of the documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers', which won the 95th Academy Awards recently.

'The Elephant Whisperers' talks about the story of an indigenous couple named Bomman and Belli who are entrusted with an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Narendra Modi
Tamil Nadu Government
Police Protection
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Modi Chennai visit
PM Modi visit
PM Modi TN visit
Vande Bharat express train
The Elephant Whisperers
2023 Academy Awards
Bomman and Belli
Modi’s visit
Bomman, Belli
Chennai Modi live
Modi live Chennai
pm modi chennai live

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in