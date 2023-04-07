Modi’s Chennai visit: Traffic diversions announced near event venues

CHENNAI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Chennai on Saturday to attend of the inauguration ceremony of new airport terminal, flagging off of Vande Bharat Express train at central Railway station among other events, Chennai City Police has cautioned motorists and vehicle users of slow traffic movement on roads leading to event venues.

Slow traffic movement is likely to be from INS Adyar to Central Railway Station and from Central Railway Station to Vivekanandar Illam between 3 pm to 6 pm.

During the visit of the Prime Minister at Vivekanandar Illam, incoming vehicles from Light House will be diverted at Gandhi statue to RK Salai. From there, they can take right turn at Natesan Road junction towards Ice House, Ratna Cafe, Triplicane High Road-Walajah road junction to Labour Statue or Anna Salai.

Outgoing vehicles coming from war memorial will be diverted at Labour Statue to Walajah Road towards Anna Salai or at Triplicane High road-Walajah Road junction. If needed vehicles may be diverted from War memorial to Flag Staff Road towards Anna salai through Walajah point. This diversion will be effected in evening hours, from 4 pm to 6 pm.

For commercial vehicles, the diversion will be effected from 2 pm to 8 pm intermittently.

No commercial vehicles will be allowed from Anna Arch to Muthusamy point on both the directions.

On Poonamallee High Road incoming direction, commercial vehicles will be diverted at Anna Arch towards Anna Nagar, New Avadi Road to reach their destination.

On outgoing direction, all commercial vehicles from NRT New Bridge will be diverted towards Stanley round about, Mint junction, Moolakothalam junction, Basin Bridge top, Vyasarpadi to reach their destination.

The commercial vehicles from Hunters Road will be diverted at Hunters Road, EVK Sampath Road to reach EVR Salai outgoing direction and diverted towards Nair Point.

The commercial vehicles will be diverted at Gandhi Irwin top towards Udupi point to reach EVR Salai.

Goods vehicle will be diverted at Greenways Point towards Mandhaveli.

In view of the heightened security, the Marina stretch from Labour Statue to Vivekanandar Illam will be subjected to increased scrutiny, checking and frisking. Motorists are therefore advised to plan their journey accordingly to reach their destination, an official release stated.