OPS files plea against general secy election
CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam filed a civil suit before the Madras High Court against the general secretary election, on Monday.
The plea was filed a day the court held a special sitting to hear the petitions filed by his supporters, PH Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam and JCD Prabhakar, and issued interim order directing the party not to declare result of the internal election.
In his petition, Panneerselvam said the High Court bench that earlier heard the cases related to the party’s general council meeting did not say that the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator were vacant and had said that it could be decided only while considering the pending petitions.
The Supreme Court also confirmed the same, he said, and urged the court to stay the process to elect the general secretary. Justice K Kumaresh Babu accepted the request made by Panneerselvam’s counsel Rajalakshmi to hear it along with the suits filed by Manoj Pandian, Vaithilingam and Prabhakar.
The court would hear the original lawsuit against the party’s July 11 general council decisions and interim applications on March 22.
