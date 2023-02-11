On Feb 14, drinking water supply to be suspended in 7 Chennai zones

CHENNAI: Drinking water supply will be suspended in seven zones in the city on February 14 due to maintenance work to be carried out in Chembarambakkam lake sluice by the Water Resources Department (WRD), stated the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Saturday.

As the sluice gate will be shut due to maintenance work, the water supply through pipelines from 530 MLD Chembarambakkam water treatment plant will be stopped to Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur and Adyar zones (zone 7-13) on Tuesday from 7 am to 7 pm, noted a release from Chennai metro water board.

The public is advised to store enough water as a precaution. In case of emergency needs, they can contact the dial for water for drinking water supply in lorry. And obtain by using the official website https://chennaimetrowater.tn.gov.in/.

The supply of drinking water to the areas without water connection will be supplied through tanks and trucks to the streets in a regular manner without any hindrance.