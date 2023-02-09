Protest in MCC: Students allege moral policing by management

CHENNAI: The Students Federation of India protested against the Madras Christian College management in front of the campus on Thursday.

A few days ago, a boy and a girl student were walking inside the campus holding hands. A professor who saw them warned both of them not to roam inside the campus. The other students, who noticed this, argued with the professor and went to the class by holding hands together and said it was not wrong to walk like this in the college. After the incident, the college management suspended the boys for six months and the girl for two weeks.

On Thursday, members from the Students Federation of India protested in front of the college to reject the code of conduct and to revoke the suspension order of the students. They said that suspension, for this reason, was not acceptable and college management should cancel the suspension order immediately and let the students attend the classes.