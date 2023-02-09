City

Protest in MCC: Students allege moral policing by management

On Thursday, members from the Students Federation of India protested in front of the college to reject the code of conduct and to revoke the suspension order of the students.
Members from the Students Federation of India (SFI) protesting in front of the college.
Members from the Students Federation of India (SFI) protesting in front of the college.Twitter/@TamilnaduSfi
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Students Federation of India protested against the Madras Christian College management in front of the campus on Thursday.

A few days ago, a boy and a girl student were walking inside the campus holding hands. A professor who saw them warned both of them not to roam inside the campus. The other students, who noticed this, argued with the professor and went to the class by holding hands together and said it was not wrong to walk like this in the college. After the incident, the college management suspended the boys for six months and the girl for two weeks.

On Thursday, members from the Students Federation of India protested in front of the college to reject the code of conduct and to revoke the suspension order of the students. They said that suspension, for this reason, was not acceptable and college management should cancel the suspension order immediately and let the students attend the classes.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

students
college
Suspension
Professor
MCC
SFI
Chennai Colleges
College admission
Campus
Moral policing
Madras Christian College
Chennai college
chennai college student
Students Federation of India
College management
Madras Christian College management
Students Federation of India protested
protested
Protest in MCC
Students allege moral policing
mcc moral policing
Chennai college moral policing
madras christian college protest
Chennai MCC students
mcc sfi
mcc sfi protest
MCC protest
sfi tamil nadu

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in