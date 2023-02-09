City

Attacked by gang, Chennai policeman dies in hospital

Vijayan had tried to intervene in a quarrel where one of his friend was involved when he was attacked on Monday night.
File Photo
File Photo
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: S Vijayan, the policeman attached to Pudupet Armed Reserve, who was attacked by a gang earlier this week in St Thomas Mount, succumbed to injuries on Thursday.

Police have arrested four people identified as Ajithkumar, Vinodkumar, Ravi and Vivek.

Vijayan had tried to intervene in a quarrel where one of his friend was involved when he was attacked on Monday night.

The incident happened near a crematorium in Kannan Colony near Palavanthangal.

A seriously-injured Vijayan was then rushed to hospital where he died on Thursday night.

Police had tracked the accused with the help of CCTV footage on Thursday.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

palavanthangal
St Thomas Mount
Pudupet Armed Reserve
AR constable attack
Constable attack issue
S Vijayan

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in