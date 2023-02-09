Attacked by gang, Chennai policeman dies in hospital

CHENNAI: S Vijayan, the policeman attached to Pudupet Armed Reserve, who was attacked by a gang earlier this week in St Thomas Mount, succumbed to injuries on Thursday.

Police have arrested four people identified as Ajithkumar, Vinodkumar, Ravi and Vivek.

Vijayan had tried to intervene in a quarrel where one of his friend was involved when he was attacked on Monday night.

The incident happened near a crematorium in Kannan Colony near Palavanthangal.

A seriously-injured Vijayan was then rushed to hospital where he died on Thursday night.

Police had tracked the accused with the help of CCTV footage on Thursday.