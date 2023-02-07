Constable beaten by gang in St Thomas Mount

CHENNAI: An AR constable who accompanied his friend to pacify two warring groups was beaten up on Monday night in Pazhavanthangal.

The injured was identified as Vijayan of Kannan Colony in Alandur. He is attached to the Pudupet AR battalion. He had gone to his relative Vasu's house in Pazhavanthangal and both were returning to Vasu's home after buying vegetables on Monday evening.

Then, Vasu received a phone call from his friend saying that there was a clash near open ground in Kannan Colony. He also said a gang had surrounded him as well.

Both Vasu and Vijayan rushed to the scene. As soon as the two reached there, a gang surrounded Vijayan and attacked him. Vijayan suffered an injury on his head and was rushed to a private hospital in Chromepet where he is under intensive care. St Thomas Mount police had registered a case and further probe on to zero in on the attackers