Creative Learning Fair in the city to connect teachers, parents
CHENNAI: Mommy Mojo is organising the third edition of Creative Learning Fair 2023 on February 18 at The Folly, Amethyst. The fair aims to connect teachers with parents so that they can interact and choose what is best for their children based on their interests.
Parents enrol their kids in workshops and after-school programs based on what their peers suggest or on the basis of word of mouth. To string a change to this system, CLF brings together both parents and talented independent teachers under one roof.
The fair promises to provide parents with one-on-one interactions with schools and teachers promoting summer camps and also providing workshop options such as science and tech, singing and dancing, sports, and more.
With an engaging audience of more than 1,000 people from the city that are expected to be in attendance, the organisers urge budding creative teachers to take part which in return will help them connect with parents and grow their businesses.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android