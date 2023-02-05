Stalin pays last respects to Vani Jairam at her residence

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid his last respects to departed playback singer, Padma Bhushan Vani Jairam at her residence near Haddows Road on Sunday. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was accompanied by state health minister, Ma Subramanian and other officials.

Stalin told media persons that he was sad at the passing away of the great singer who had brought several laurels to the state. He also expressed his condolences to the family members of Vani Jairam.

The chief minister also said that Vani Jairam departing without receiving the Padma Bhushan award bestowed upon her was very painful. He said that Vani Jairam will be remembered for the numerous songs that she had rendered during her life period across several languages.