Bad spirits

“The so-called ‘healthy’ alcohol consumption is defined as one drink (or 14 g alcohol) per day for women and two drinks (or 28 g alcohol) per day for men. But this cannot be a presumed benchmark for safe drinking,” Dr Cyriac Abby Phillips, The Liver Institute, Centre of Excellence in Gastrointestinal Sciences at Rajagiri Hospital. “These numbers are helpful to distinguish between Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and acceptable use. Factors like diabetes, obesity and certain genetic mutations put people at higher risk of developing alcohol-related liver damage and cirrhosis even with mild to moderate drinking. There is no safe level that’s beneficial in humans.”