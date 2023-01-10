Your friendly neighbourhood ‘Iron Man’ goes sustainable

“The LPG iron box has been around since 2009. However, not many know of its existence. The LPG iron box runs on input fuel and this solved all the problems we identified. The box heats up quickly; therefore, they can iron more clothes and have extra time to earn more money. They will also be saving Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 per month and make a profit of Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000,” he says.